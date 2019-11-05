Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Cowboy Costume for Sister Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party

Kourtney Kardashian turned up at her sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party while rocking blonde hair and a cowboy costume. Kardashian shared photos of the costume on her Instagram page, revealing a pair of shiny, silver shorts with a red top, and a pink cowboy hat sitting atop her golden wig. She also rocked a pair of white cowboy boots to complete the outfit, along with tassels galore. Per the Daily Mail, Kardashian sported the costume for a get-together that her younger sister threw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:38pm PDT

Many of Kardashian’s fans have since commented on the look, with one writing that she was giving them “Dolly Parton vibes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m begging of you please don’t take my man, Jolene,” someone else joked, while a third fan exclaimed, “Come on though Kourtney!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 1, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

This wasn’t Kardashian’s only costume this Halloween, as she also slayed a Vampira costume. For those who are not familiar, Vampira was a legendary horror host in Los Angeles during the 1950s.

In another Instagram post, Kardashian revealed her homage to the late icon, who was played by actress Maila Nurmi. This look also drew a number of comments, with one fan gushing, “U DEFINITELY have the waist for that costume,” while another fan quipped, “They should have casted you as Mortia in the new Addams Family movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Notably, the 40-year-old reality TV star did not appear to have a romantic date for the party, which is something she’s “content” with.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother-of-three spoke candidly about her single life, saying that she’s very much enjoying her solidarity right now.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” she said while speaking to friwnd Larisa Pippen, who is currently going through a divorce from former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

“It feels good to open up to Larsa and, you know, really have her understand that I’m just in a different place and my energy isn’t going toward partying or guys,” Kardashian later explained in a series confessional moment. “Because even if we’re at different places in our lives, she’ll still be always one of my best friends.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images