Kourtney Kardashian Says She’ll Never Apologize for Kissing Her Kids on the Lips

Kourtney Kardashian is mom to three kids — sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope — and the reality star has dealt with her fair share of mom shamers over the years. Speaking to Rose Inc., Kardashian opened up about her relationship with social media, revealing that there’s one thing she’ll never apologize for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 14, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

“Kissing my kids on the lips,” she shared when asked, adding that “Weekend cuddles with my babies and movie nights” are the things that keep her in bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian also opened up about living in the public eye and dealing with others’ opinions.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” she said. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 28, 2019 at 3:22pm PST

Kardashian will soon take a bit of a step back from sharing her life publicly with the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, confirming at the end of 2019 that she will be less involved in Season 18.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Khloé Kardashian added, “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”

During a Season 17 episode, Kourtney explained that after sharing so much for so many years, including the ups and downs of her relationship with ex Scott Disick, she needs a break.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” Kourtney explained. “The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth