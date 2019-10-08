Kourtney Kardashian’s Lingerie Mirror Selfie Has Her Instagram Fans Applauding Her

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest mirror selfie has fans awestruck. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday in black lingerie and a wide-brimmed sunhat, for a picture that has her followers looking in every direction at once. The picture was for her Poosh lifestyle brand.

Kardashian was able to catch all of her angles in one shot this weekend thanks to the hall of mirrors she posed in. The 40-year-old posed in a room with angled mirrors everywhere you looked, from big floor-to-ceiling panels to odd little frames at an angle overhead.

The effect was to show Kardashian from every direction at once. She herself stood in front of one big mirror leaning against another. Mirrors at her back, to her sides and above her did the rest. According to the caption by Poosh, this was all in the name of confidence and self-care.

“Start the week off on a confident note. Learn how to hype yourself up with our top confidence boosters,” it read.

The link led to a Poosh article on self-esteem by Ryan Haddon titled “How to Hype Yourself Up.” It encouraged readers to reflect, be mindful and take the time to “reboot” mentally when they need it.

This is typical content for Poosh, Kardashian’s new all-in-one lifestyle brand that launched earlier this year. Elsewhere on the site, fans can find information on exercise, diet, beauty routines, home decor and everything else that contributes to a balanced lifestyle. All of it is branded through the filter of Kardashian herself, as well as her famous friends and sisters.

The fans who follow along seem to be loving Poosh so far, in general. Many commented on Kardashian’s mirror pic saying how much they loved some recent tip they picked up. However, critics have decried the brand for endlessly pushing unnecessary products at exorbitant prices, and for insisting on lifestyle hacks that cannot possibly fit every schedule.

In a recent interview with E! News, Kardashian talked about how she hoped Poosh would give her kids a better look at her working life. She hopes that this will keep her children grounded even in their wealthy lifestyle.

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” she said. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what, let her see her mom in action.’”