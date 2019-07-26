Kirstie Alley Goes After Bette Midler for ‘Pure and Real Racism’ Trump Tweet

Kirstie Alley is among the many slamming Bette Midler on Twitter after the First Wives Club actress made waves with a racially insensitive tweet. Earlier this week, Midler, who is one of President Donald Trump‘s most outspoken adversaries, shared a photo from a campaign rally and expressed surprise at seeing so many black men in attendance.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” the 72-year-old quipped in the tweet posted Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The joke caused backlash, with many pointing out that political ideology and race do not necessarily go hand-in-hand. Others accused Midler of implying that African Americans cannot think for themselves.

That’s a very racist thing to say. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 24, 2019

Bette doesn’t think black ppl can think for themselves. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 24, 2019

Imagine, for one moment, that a conservative said this about blacks at a liberal event. It would be rightly called out as the nasty, divisive racism it is. Black liberals: this is what they *really* think about your ability to think for yourselves. — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) July 25, 2019

Trump supporters of color took offense to her suggestion that black people would have to be bribed to be at a Trump rally.

So you saying black people ave so little moral fortitude that a flash of money is all it takes to get them to play a stooge. I can’t think or a more racist thing to say that disparages an entire race of people. You’ll say anything won’t you. — Tina Stull (@tinastullracing) July 24, 2019

Yes.. These are black people and there are many many more of us that will stand behind and with our president for the payment of being free to have a voice and our own opinion. We aren’t Driving Ms. Daisy … OR Ms. Midler. Racist! — June Long (@MrsJuneLong) July 24, 2019

You racist POS So you are saying Black folks are stupid and desperate. We cannot have a diversity of thought like white people? We better get our black a** back in line like you racist white Democrats believe we should be? I’ve been to WH 3x & 2 rallies VIP, never got a dime — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 24, 2019

Among the many who spoke out against Midler was Alley, who previously endorsed Trump ahead of the 2016 election, only to later reverse her position.

“This is one of the most racist, degrading ‘jokes’ I’ve seen on Twitter & that’s saying a lot,” Alley, 68, responded. ‘We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that’s your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And ‘BLACKGROUND’?? WTF??!!”

Although Midler has not replied directly to Alley, she did briefly respond to another Twitter user who disagreed with her. “You must’ve been watching with [BigotBette] [Bette Midler],” the Twitter user wrote, sharing a screenshot of Midler’s tweet. “Those who scream the loudest (and drop the most F-bombs)..”

Midler doubled down, sharing that she was about to change her online behavior anytime soon. “As many as I feel like! Personally, I enjoy swearing. Why don’t you try it, you uptight…..ha!” the Hocus Pocus actress replied.

It isn’t the first time Midler has been called out about race. Last October she apologized for equating women to the “N word” of the world.