Kirby Morrow Mourned by 'Dragon Ball Z' and Hallmark Fans After His Death

The death of actor and voice actor Kirby Morrow shocked friends and fans of his work when the news broke earlier in the week. The 47-year-old was known for being the original U.S. voice of Dragon Ball Z hero Goku, the LEGO Ninjago series, Stargate Atlantis and the Hallmark Channel's A Ring By Spring and A Wish for Christmas.

Morrow was born in Jasper, Alberta, Canada in 1973, studying acting at the Mount Royal University in Calgary. His first significant role came in the late '90s on the live-action Nina Turtles: Next Mutation series on Fox Kids. He voiced Michaelangelo on the Saban series, following it with the role of Cyclops on X-Men: Evolution.

Just found out that one of my favorite voice actors has passed away.... My deepest condolences to @KirbyMorrow loved ones and may he rest in peace 😭 pic.twitter.com/TfHCzsNtGu — Rebecca 'Skye' Bobeda (@onyxrosethorn) November 21, 2020

His time as Goku was many fan's introduction to the character and the Dragon Ball series in the U.S., opening the door for a slew of work over time and peers' respect in the industry. Evidence of this is shown through the thoughts and feelings shared after his passing.

Morrow's death was confirmed on Facebook by his brother on Thursday. Casey Morrow called his brother a "blessed and talented individual" that "thrived off all your love and friendship" to bring joy. No cause of death has yet to be revealed. Scroll down to see some of the touching tributes to Morrow shared by friends and colleagues online.