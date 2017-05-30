Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sweet Photo of Son Kash Holding Puppy One Month After Terrifying Dog Bite

Puppy love at its finest! One month after he suffered a terrifying dog bite, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash enjoyed some puppy cuddles.

Over the weekend, the 4-year-old and his family spent time with some adorable puppies at their home. The Bravo star posted multiple photos from the weekend, but one stood out from the rest.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, the Don’t Be Tardy star explained that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, thought it was “super important” to continue to surround their son with animals following his hospitalization in April.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo of Kash holding a little puppy. “Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through.”

The reality star went on to explain that during Kash’s second day in the hospital, they saw a service dog visiting patients. When she asked her son if he wanted to meet the animal, “he screeched ‘Yes’ and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!”

The mother of six also posted photos of her husband and youngest son, Kane, with the sweet puppies.

