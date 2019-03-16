Kim and Khloe Kardashian Push for US Gun Law Reform in Wake of New Zealand Shooting

Kim Kardashian and sister, Khloé are praising New Zealand policymakers after their swift actions following the deadly mosque shooting.

The KKW Beauty mogul, who has advocated for prison reform in the U.S. in the past, took to Twitter Saturday morning to compliment New Zealand officials after news broke the country will ban semi-automatic weapons after the deadly attack.

At least 49 people were killed and 20 were seriously injured after suspects opened fire in two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. Forty-one were killed at the al-Noor mosque, while seven died at the Linwood mosque. One more person died from their injuries while being treated in a local hospital.

Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns! 👏🏼

America take note! Why can’t our

elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?! https://t.co/nsufYNygoO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2019

Kardashian retweeted a message announcing New Zealand attorney general David Parker’s announcement of the ban, writing: “Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns!”

She also sent a message to American politicians given the countless shootings claiming lives in the U.S., writing: “America take note! Why can’t our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?!”

Kardashian’s message received praise from sister Khloé, who also wrote a call to action following the tragic shooting.

Yes sister! Yes!!!!!! Let’s end this senseless violence — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

“Yes sister! Yes!!!!!! Let’s end this senseless violence,” she replied.

The Good American founder also retweeted the same announcement, writing: “Now this is how you lead and protect,” adding a prayed hands emoji and some hearts.

Now this is how you lead and protect 🙏🏽💕 https://t.co/zXUgVGvp4Y — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

The Kardashian sisters’ messages come as many celebrities have sent their condolences to those affected by the attack in New Zealand, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a meticulously planned attack by suspects who held “extremist views.”

President Donald Trump broke his silence on the tragedy and sent his condolences to the country, while not mentioning the suspects targeting Muslims or the rise of White Supremacy.

“My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques,” Trump wrote. “49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

Trump later added he had been in contact with Ardern to express his sympathy after the tragic events.

“Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister…. that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand – and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand!” he continued.

