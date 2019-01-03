Kim Kardashian Under Fire Again for Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes

Just months after facing backlash for the same thing, Kim Kardashian is once again being criticized for promoting appetite suppressing shakes.

Criticism surrounding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started Wednesday when Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Flat Tummy Co.’s shake program, which, according to the company’s website, is “3 x more effective than diet and exercise alone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The company specializes in meal replacement shakes as well as other appetite suppressants.

“You guys all know I looove [Flat Tummy Co.] shakes. I’ve just restarted them (it’s Day 2 today) and I’m already feeling so good,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote. “We had a huuuuge Christmas this year and between that, New Years and everything in between… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need.”

“These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat. I’m already feeling amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks,” she continued. Because they’re all about getting women back on track… they’ve got a 20 [percent] off sale going on right now, so if you want to start 2019 off right… trust me, you’re going to want to check them out. PS. I’m doing the chocolate program.”

The post, which likely made Kardashian $200,000 or more, according to the Daily Mail, was met with a comments section flooded by angered fans who accused Kardashian of being a poor role model.

“This is extremely disappointing,” one commenter wrote. “A huge young female following… not an ideal post! It also seems to go against what I’d imagine your trainer would advise. Surely you can financial afford to avoid this gig.”

“Literally can’t believe you’re being paid, and willingly advertising a ‘shake’ that’s basically just laxatives towards an audience that is mainly young girls and boys. This is promoting weight loss in such an unhealthy way,” another commented.

“This is disgusting, you’re (sic) flat stomach had nothing to do with that shake. Just surgery and workouts,” another wrote. “There are also an audience of young girls who are at the age when they are very self conscious following you and seeing this.”

Kardashian first faced backlash for promoting one of the company’s products when, in May of this year, she posted about Flat Tummy Co.’s Appetite Suppressant Lollipops, which she dubbed “literally unreal.” The overwhelming backlash eventually led Kardashian to delete the post.

Kardashian is far from the only celebrity to face backlash for promoting appetite suppressants similar to the ones sold by Flat Tummy Co. The huge number of celebrities promoting the products even prompted The Good Place star Jameela Jamil to launch the I Weigh movement, criticizing the ads.