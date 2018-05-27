Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Attacks Prompt Charity to Drop Name of Kanye West’s Mom

Donda’s House, the Chicago non-profit organization co-founded by Kanye West, will no longer use the name of West’s late mother after his wife Kim Kardashian got engaged in a Twitter spat with co-founder Rhymefest.

Rhymefest, real name Che Smith, accused the rapper of abandoning the Chicago charity Saturday night. The two founded the charity, which supports youth development in the rappers’ hometown, in 2011, naming the organization after West’s beloved mother.

Smith took to Twitter to blast Kanye Saturday, claiming he had “abandoned” the charity, claiming the rapper had said, “F— the youth of Chicago.”

He also reached out to fellow rapper Drake for money to help keep the charity going.

In response, a furious Kardashian took to Twitter to slam his allegations, claiming she had seen him recently and he had not raises any issues with her or West during that time.

She ranted: “U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation [sic],”

“I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats.” she added.

“You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye… You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!” Kardashian continued.

Shortly after her outburst, Donda’s House released a statement, revealing the organization was going to cease using the name Donda’s House for the charity.

It read: “Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organisation, has brought us to this decision.”

“Over the last five years we have put our students and our community first. We’d like to thank all of our supporters and we assure you that our hearts have always been with the City of Chicago and we will continue to support youth in our future endeavors,” the statement added.

“We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service,” it concluded.

Kardashian, upon learning of the name change, again addressed the controversy on social media.

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

