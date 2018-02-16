Kim Kardashian Posts a Throwback Snapshot of Kris Jenner’s Wedding to Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is throwing it all the way back to before she was born!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member gave fans a treat Thursday, posting a photo of mom Kris Jenner from her July 1978 wedding to Robert Kardashian, Kim’s father.

Jenner, 62, looks stunning in the photo, clad in a long-sleeve white lace gown and matching hat as she smiles while taking a picture.

The couple that would spark the Kardashian craze were married from 1978 to 1991, during which they gave birth to four children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. The two divorced after Jenner had an affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman, she revealed in her autobiography, but remained close until his death from esophageal cancer in 2003.

A month after her divorce from Robert was finalized, Jenner married retired Olympian Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to being a woman in mid-2015 and now goes by Caitlyn. The two had daughters Kendall and Kylie together, but divorced in 2015.

Kris recently revealed a scandalous secret about her relationship with Robert in a clip for Sunday’s upcoming episode of her E! reality series.

In the sneak peak, Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick sit down to watch a legacy video Disick made with the KarJenner matriarch.

“I’m really excited for my kids to see my legacy video,” said Kris in a confessional. “Because they’ll have that forever — and who knows, maybe they learned a thing or two about their mom that they didn’t know before.”

The video shows Disick interviewing Jenner, who reveals in it that her relationship with their late father started when she was dating someone else.

“Back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old,” she said. “I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian.”

Khloé teased her mom, calling her a “hussy” and joking, “Oh my God, you’re such a whore! Now we know where we get it from.”

But Kris isn’t finished yet. She also revealed that one day when Robert was over, Cesar returned home unexpectedly.

“Well, it wasn’t pretty,” she admitted. “Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert’s sweater! I didn’t want to ever hurt anybody’s feelings.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty