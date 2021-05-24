Kim Kardashian Sued by Her Mansion's Cleaning Team Over Serious Alleged Violations

✖

Kim Kardashian has reportedly found herself in a bit of hot water with her former cleaning crew. According to the New York Daily News, Kardashian is being sued by seven people in that aforementioned cleaning crew for allegedly not paying them adequate wages. The crew reportedly worked at Kardashian's mansion in the Hidden Hills.

On Monday, the workers in question filed their lawsuit against Kardashian. In their lawsuit, they alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not pay them proper wages or overtime. Additionally, they claimed that they did not receive adequate breaks during their employment. NY Daily News, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, reported that the cleaning crew also alleged that there were "multiple underage minors" who worked on the reality star's property and that it was in violation of child labor laws.

The complaint filed by the workers alleged that they were “treated as independent contractors despite being told that they were employees of defendants.” The document, which was 21 pages long, continued to allege, “Plaintiffs regularly worked in excess of five and/or 10 hours a day without being provided at least half-hour meal periods in which they were relieved of all duties." Their lawsuit also alleged that the workers were required to take their lunch breaks at the same time, despite how long they may have worked during their respective shifts. One of the employees named in the lawsuit also alleged that he was fired after he raised concerns about his rights and those of his 16-year-old son who was also working at the property. The individual claimed that his son worked more than the maximum hours allotted for minors under California labor laws.

In response to this report, a source told the NY Daily News that Kardashian hired a third-party vendor to organize the cleaning service for her Hidden Hills property. She was reportedly unaware of how this vendor allegedly handled the workers that they hired. The source said, “Kim has no knowledge and is most certainly not at fault for the vendor and his agreements with his employees." A rep for Kardashian also released a statement to TMZ that also stressed that the reality star had no knowledge of the alleged treatment of the workers since she left those decisions up to the vendor that she hired. Her rep added, "Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."