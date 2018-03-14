Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Wants No More Than Four Kids

Less than two months after welcoming daughter Chicago, Kim Kardashian already has babies on the brain — but her fourth would be where she draws the line.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celeb said in her cover story for Elle’s April 2018 issue. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids.”

As Kardashian and husband Kanye West‘s family grows — Chicago already has two older siblings in daughter North, 4, and Saint, 2 — so does their relationship. “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she explained. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance.”

West and Kardashian brought baby Chicago into the world on Jan. 15 via a surrogate after a doctor recommended the 37-year-old reality celeb not have anymore children herself due to placenta accreta she developed in her previous high-risk pregnancies.

But deciding which of their embryos to rely on during the surrogacy process is tougher than it seems.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she said. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

But despite rumors that Kardashian became super controlling of her surrogate, the KKW Beauty CEO revealed she was pretty lenient with her requirements for the woman carrying her baby.

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous,’” she told the publication.

In the end, Kardashian revealed she knew she made the right decision. “I hated being pregnant,” she said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Photo credit: Instagram/KimKardashianWest.com