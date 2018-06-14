Kim Kardashian’s Nanny Salary Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a team of caretakers on call for their kids, and are reportedly paying them about $100,000 each for the service.

The small staff is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week according to a report by Radar Online. In exchange, they each pull in a six-figure salary. Sources close to the family told the outlet about the exorbitant childcare costs.

“They have a team of nannies on at all times and on call 24/7, each making a salary of around $100k,” they said. The source seemed to imply that the cost is getting out of hand, especially since the family welcomed its youngest member earlier this year.

“The cost is through the roof – they’ve spent a fortune since Chi was born in mid-January,” they said. Kardashian and West have three children — 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and baby Chicago, who is 4 months old. On top of that, each of them has a thriving career in their own right, and they are needed constantly at huge events around the world.

“Their routines are so hectic and there’s no doubt they need nannies,” the source said. “But they’re not making it easy on their bank balance by insisting on the best of the best!”

Still, if anyone can afford the help it may be them. Kardashian and West reportedly have a combined net worth of $335 million. Their earning power does not seem to be diminishing either, as West’s latest album shot up into all seven top spots on the Apple Music charts, and Kardashian’s influence is so profound that she recently visited the White House to meet with the president. If the finances were too great of a concern, Kardashian probably would not be hinting that she wants to have a fourth child in the near future.

While the couple pays through the nose for on-call childcare, that does not mean they’re not attentive parents as well. Last week, Kardashian had her followers cooing over a selfie she took with all three of her pajama-clad children.

Welcome to the good life… pic.twitter.com/NeI2t7m3Un — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 9, 2018

“Welcome to the good life,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Find yourself someone that looks at you as the way Saint looks at Kim,” one Instagram user commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Chicago is life,” gushed another. “She’s looking more like you every day I think,” they added, addressing Kardashian.

“Mommy goals,” a third user wrote.