Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Contouring Skills in New Selfies

Kim Kardashian West is showcasing her makeup skills on social media this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Wednesday to upload the new tutorialt.

The images show the mother of two wearing a white bralette with her hair pulled into a high bun. Kardashian filmed herself while applying makeup to her face using products from her own line of cosmetics, KKW Beauty.

While Kardashian appeared comfortable with her figure on display in the Snapchat videos, she didn’t feel quite as confident in the last Sunday’s episode of KUWTK.

The wife of rapper Kanye West went on a trip to Mexico back in April to ring in her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday. During the beach vacation, Kardashian and Kourtney were snapped by photographers as they enjoyed their time in the sun.

After being shown the paparazzi photos, which Kardashian called “unflattering,” she broke down in tears.

“I don’t get it, I literally don’t look like this,” Kardashian said. “It’s like literally giving me body dysmorphia. Like, I’m so insecure, I just can’t take it.”

“If they’re not perfect, people body-shame you and criticize you…for people to think that that’s okay is so frustrating,” she continued. “I’m going to literately go inside and start untagging myself in everything.”

During an appearance on The View, Kardashian spoke out about the photos on a previous occasion.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she said. “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show.”

“But I was already not feeling like myself and when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like ‘Okay, I’m going to get it together’ and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl,” she said.