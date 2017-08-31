Meet Kim Kardashian’s Lookalike Melissa Molinaro, Creator Of Power Booty

Given that Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world, she has a distinguishable style and look. However, fitness trainer Melissa Molinaro looks so much like Kim that she once got Old Navy sued by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star herself because the mother of two accused that retailer of violating her publicity rights by using a lookalike.

Restocked Alert!!! @mae.mm A post shared by M E L I S S A M O L I N A R O (@melissamolinaro) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Just by taking a quick scroll through 35-year-old Melissa Molinaro's social media pages, it's clear to see that she bears a striking resemblance to the wife of Kanye West. Molinaro boasts a following on Instagram of more than 1.2 million followers and she managed to craft a massive fan base by regularly posting steamy pics that flaunt her curvy bod.

Most noticeably, the brunette beauty has an almost identical hourglass shape as Kim. One way that Molinaro has been successful in sculpting her figure into similar proportions to the Selfish author is by creating a fitness program called Power Booty.

Earlier this week, Molinaro shared a clip from her Power Booty class. She captioned the video: "LA!! I can't wait to see you guys at POWER BOOTY this weekend!! If your (sic) thinking about coming just Do It!! I promise you will thank me later! Everyone is welcome. Spots are going fast so reserve your(s) now! LINK IN MY BIO. Ahhhh I'm so excited to see you guys!"

LA!! I can't wait to see you guys at POWER BOOTY🍑this weekend!! If your thinking about coming just Do It!! I promise you will thank me later! Everyone is welcome. Spots are going fast so reserve your now! LINK IN MY BIO. Ahhhh I'm so excited to see you guys! Much love Meliss❤️Video by @shootvoto A post shared by M E L I S S A M O L I N A R O (@melissamolinaro) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Not only does Melissa Molinaro have a similar look as Kim Kardashian, but also she has dated some of the same people. While she is now a married woman, Molinaro once dated NFL star Reggie Bush, who was also in a highly publicized relationship with Kim, according to NY Daily News.

Melissa has also appeared in programs such as Making The Band 3 and The Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search For the Next Doll.