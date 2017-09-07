Kim Kardashian Squads up With Sisters Kylie and Khloe for Bikini Photo

In a new Instagram photo that Kim Kardashian has shared, the makeup and fashion mogul is rolling with a squad of her sisters as the three of them don bikini’s by the pool.

3 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

In the photo, Kardashian appears on the left, her sister Kylie Jenner is in the middle, and their sister Khloe Kardashian is on the right.

The three of them are enjoying some fun in the sun and appear to be amidst the process of slathering on some tanning lotion.

Kardashian recently took some time to clear up a few rumors, and one of them revolves around her doing a nude photo shoot.

In a video shared to her app, Kardashian set the records straight, after rumors began swirling that she was planning to do a nude photo shoot “after wasting away on an extreme diet.”

“This had been my dream, for people to think that I’m so, like, fit. Just because when you work so hard you want people to see a difference. So, didn’t think about it, but, now that you say it I for sure should do a nude photo shoot,” Kardashian said, according to ET Online.

Additionally, Kardashian cleared up the rumors that she and the Kylie Cosmetics owner have a “rivalry” because of an alleged situation where Jenner supposedly demanded a “massive pay raise for KUWTK after a jealous blowout.”

“False. What blowout? And no,” Kardashian stated. “I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”