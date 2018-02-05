Kim Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Will Be the ‘Best Mom’ in Emotional Note

Kim Kardashian has full faith that little sister Kylie Jenner will be the “best mom,” she revealed in an emotional note posted the day after Jenner revealed she had given birth on Feb. 1.

“Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!!” she wrote on her website and app. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then celebrated the fact that Jenner’s baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, would grow up alongside her new daughter, Chicago West, whom she welcomed along with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in January.

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!” she said. “I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Jenner, 20, confirmed on Feb. 4 that rumors she was pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby were true, and that at 4:43 p.m. local time on Feb. 1, she gave birth to her first daughter.

Apologizing to fans for keeping the pregnancy secret, she enclosed an 11-minute video of behind-the-scenes moments between her, her family and Scott over the past several months.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

In the video, one of Jenner’s friends echoed Kardashian’s sentiment that Jenner would make a great mom.



“She said, ‘I have something to tell you,’ and I said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ ” the friend said. “Obviously, I started crying. I was so happy; I was proud of her. It was what she wanted ever since she turned 15.”

“She’d always said how much she wants to be a mom and … I still get chills!” she continued.

Jenner has spoken out in the past on her family’s E! show about her desire to have children.

“When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls,” Jenner told Teen Vogue in 2015. “Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid.”

The same year, she predicted her silence on social media amid her pregnancy.

“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” she admitted to Elle UK. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”

And she’s hinted that becoming a mom might be the end of her time in the spotlight.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore,” she continued to the magazine.

Will Jenner stay away from the public eye now that she’s a mom? The Life of Kylie star has yet to post anything additional on social media since her big announcement, taking time to bond with her newborn baby.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner