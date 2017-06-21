Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Hire Surrogate to Carry Third Child

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate, a source told PEOPLE.

Kardashian West has long been vocal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about her desire to have a third child, saying in a recent episode that she’d “just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe.”

She continued, “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

During the episode, Kardashian West underwent a procedure to potentially have more children, but it was unsuccessful, leading her to share that she was considering surrogacy.

The Wests are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint, and doctors told Kardashian West it would be unsafe for her to get pregnant again.

The reality star shared on her blog that during her first pregnancy, she suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the uterine wall, preventing it from easily detaching during birth. She also had preeclampsia, a potentially serious condition that often requires an early delivery.

“After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” Kardashian West told sisters Kourtney and Khloé during the episode. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

