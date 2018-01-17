Kanye West Taking Suggestions for Baby Girl’s Name

Kanye West says he and Kim Kardashian are still deciding on a name for their new baby girl, but he seemed to enjoy one familiar suggestion.

TMZ stopped the rapper as he headed into his Calabasas home on Wednesday in hopes to learn more about the couple’s third child, who was born Monday via surrogate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photographers shouted questions at West, including inquiries about his daughter’s name.

“Trying to think of a name, you know what I’m saying?” West yelled, then reporters offered up their top suggestion: Donda.

“Aw, that’s fire,” the rapper replied before heading inside.

Donda was the name of West’s late mother, who died in 2007 after suffering complications from an elective cosmetic surgery.

West revealed in an interview with Q Magazine in 2015 that he blames himself for his mother’s death, claiming he sacrificed her for his own level of success.

“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” West said of his mother, who inspired his creative business DONDA and multiple hit singles including “Hey Mama” and “Only One.”

“I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears,” the musician added.

Donda’s surgery was performed in California, where she stayed to live near her son. Her health deteriorated quickly following the plastic surgery, which led to controversy surrounding the doctor who operated on her and questions surrounding her post-op care.

Prior to her death at 58, West’s mother was the former chairwoman of Chicago State University’s English department.

While many view Donda as a top name choice for this this child, West has not incorporated his mother’s name into those of his two other children, 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

Kardashian previously told Ellen DeGeneres in November that she had some requirements for naming her children — and Donda doesn’t seem to fit her rules.

“It’s so hard [to choose a name],” she said. “I do like different names, but short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”

When the couple welcomed daughter North, her name became a social media rumor pushed into reality by a couple of their famous friends: Pharrell and Conde Nast Artistic Director Anna Winter.

“It was a rumor in the press and we’d never really considered [using the name North], at all,” Kardashian told British GQ. “Pharrell came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That’s the best name.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not, that’s just a rumor. Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

Their second child, Saint, got his name because Kardashian did not believe she could get pregnant again following complications while carrying North. When she gave birth, she saw the son as a miracle baby and took a more religious approach to naming him.

This time around, fans will have to wait for Kardashian to make the announcement with the baby’s name and photo as the couple refused a $5 million offer from media outlets to break the news.