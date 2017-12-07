Kim Kardashian Asks Grandmother If She and Her Sisters Are ‘Too Sexy’

Well this is awkward! Kim Kardashian got candid Thursday with her grandmother Mary Jo Houghton about her and her sisters’ history of posting racy shots online.

Kardashian interviews her grandmother, known as MJ, in a video for her subscription-based app and website.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star asks mom Kris Jenner‘s mother if she thinks she and her sisters are “too sexy” online.

MJ responds diplomatically.

“Well I think you like to be nude, all of you guys and half the people on the internet. I think that it’s a thing now that people want to show their bodies,” MJ said.

“If you got it, flaunt it,” Kardashian replies.

MJ jokes in response, “I don’t got it, so I don’t flaunt it.”

In her younger days, the 83-year-old reveals she too wasn’t shy about showing off her figure.

“I always wore a bikini when I was younger, even at home,” she says. “I would be dusting with an apron on with a bikini on. So I always like to be free, open, fresh air.”

She continues, saying nothing her granddaughters do really is that shocking to her, as she “had a pretty good life before you.”

The two then bond over how they both have had two-month marriages, Kardashian to ex Kris Humphries and MJ to a man she met in high school.

“We have so much in common,” the octogenarian says. “I mean history repeats itself, I can’t believe it because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring. Guy I had been going with for four years.”

“And then I just thought, ‘This really isn’t that much fun,’ so I got out of it. Once you got married you realized, ‘Oh what did I do?’ You know and you try to stay in there for a month or so,” she continues.

The question MJ had the hardest time answering was who her favorite grandchild is, even after Kardashian suggests sister Kylie Jenner, who has a tattoo of her grandmother’s name.

“If I were to answer for you I would say definitely me and Kourtney because we’ve known you the longest,” Kardashian answers.

MJ agrees with her granddaughter, and confirms, “Definitely, you and Kourtney are my two top favorites.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: KimKardashianWest.com