Kim Kardashian’s Feminist Kimojis Get Mixed Reviews

With International Women’s Day right around the corner, Kim Kardashian decided to show her feminist colors with a new feminism-themed set of her emojis — known as Kimojis.

But her updated version of the emojis is getting mixed reviews on Twitter. Some fans find the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb’s embrace of the term “feminist,” after previously denying she was one, refreshing, and a sign of the times.

Kardashian has been learning more about feminism in the last year, also visiting Planned Parenthood during this season of her show with sister Khloé Kardashian in an experience they described as “eye-opening.”

“I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” Khloé said after the emotional encounter. “Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer. I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that’s what I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do today.”

But others are skeptical of her commercializing an important sociopolitical movement, while a third group unfamiliar with the tenants of feminism say Kardashian can’t embrace the movement while also continuing to show off her body and sexuality on social media.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the new emojis.

What do you think of Kardashian’s new emojis? Weigh in in the comments section!

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian

