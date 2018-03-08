Kim Kardashian’s Feminist Kimojis Get Mixed Reviews

With International Women’s Day right around the corner, Kim Kardashian decided to show her feminist colors with a new feminism-themed set of her emojis — known as Kimojis.

So proud of this KIMOJI pack. Update or download today: https://t.co/KK3TmDsFh6 pic.twitter.com/3zC5S8PK1S — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

But her updated version of the emojis is getting mixed reviews on Twitter. Some fans find the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb’s embrace of the term “feminist,” after previously denying she was one, refreshing, and a sign of the times.

Kardashian has been learning more about feminism in the last year, also visiting Planned Parenthood during this season of her show with sister Khloé Kardashian in an experience they described as “eye-opening.”

“I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” Khloé said after the emotional encounter. “Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer. I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that’s what I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do today.”

But others are skeptical of her commercializing an important sociopolitical movement, while a third group unfamiliar with the tenants of feminism say Kardashian can’t embrace the movement while also continuing to show off her body and sexuality on social media.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the new emojis.

I love the message behind the new Kimoji’s. I’m obsessed with seeing women encourage, support and empower other women. It’s my favorite. We need more of it. #KIMOJI pic.twitter.com/S8k4SBKUjl — Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) March 5, 2018

We can finally put to bed all of those arguments about whether or not Kim is a feminist pic.twitter.com/SimZU1aDlI — Kelle (@whatupKFK) March 6, 2018

Kim Kardashian releasing her own line of feminist emojis is kind of what our country needs right now — Jarrod Houseknecht (@_houseknecht_j) March 6, 2018

I thought you’ve said before you don’t identify as a feminist? But if you do now, that’s great!! — EllCee (@ELLCee88) March 7, 2018

Women’s Empowerment emojis is a slap to every women who has stood to fight for our rights. I’m sure #AnnFrank #MalalaYousafzai #rosaparks fought for us all so u can use girl power to sell this…All Class pic.twitter.com/eJsJ4dV8PZ — Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 6, 2018

Why @KimKardashian? What have you actually done for women? Why don’t you use your publicity for something other than sharing in appropriate pics of yourself? — Sera ish (@seraish0124) March 7, 2018

Since when is feminism about nudity???? — Grace Holoway (@gholoway88) March 8, 2018

