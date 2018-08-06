Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Following Dog Bite Allegations

Kim Kardashian is standing up for her little sister amid allegations that Kendall Jenner’s dog bit a little girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to defend the model against a user who called her “disturbingly despicable” and “self-absorbed” after the dog bite allegations made headlines.

“Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know!” Kardashian replied on Monday. “Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable [self-absorbed] human would write this tweet.”

She added: “PS. Unfortunately what’s in the media isn’t always accurate.”

Jenner also responded to the critical user, writing, “oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless 🙏🏼”

TMZ reported the day prior that Los Angeles police were called to the Beverly Glen Deli, where Jenner and her current flame Ben Simmons were eating, in regards to a dog bite. However, a source told the publication later that Jenner’s dog “never made contact with the child” and paramedics were never called to treat any kind of injury on the little girl.

“We’re told Kendall didn’t leave the deli until she was sure the dog didn’t bite the girl as there were no physical injuries,” TMZ continued.

Fans applauded Kardashian standing up for her sister.

