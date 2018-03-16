Kim Kardashian Blasts Trolls Over Those Kanye ‘Get Out’ Memes

Kim Kardashian is sick of the memes circulating the internet about her husband. In a four-minute long video with Elle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member defended Kanye West from the memes joking that he was captured Get Out-style by the Kardashian family.

Internet users have jokingly compared West to Daniel Kaluuya’s main character from Get Out, the film that centers around an African-American man who spends a weekend with his white girlfriend’s parents, only to learn that the entire family habitually preys on young black men like himself.

The memes typically compare the Kardashian clan to the girlfriend’s predatory family— something Kardashian won’t stand for.

“Another dumb f—ing Kanye ‘Get Out’ reference. It’s like, people are so f—ing dumb and stupid,” the 37-year-old raged about the jokes.

In other parts of the video, Kardashian was a good sport about other headlines written about her and her family.

In that interview with Elle, Kardashian opened up about her decision to use a surrogate for her third child after her first two pregnancies were high-risk, explaining that due to the process, she and West were able to choose the sex of their third child. Still, there was one simple factor Kardashian considered when deciding which embryo to implant.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she said. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

During her first two pregnancies, the mom of three suffered from placenta accreta, causing her doctors to recommend that she not carry another child herself.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out,” Kardashian explained. “But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

Kardashian noted that her mom, Kris Jenner, was in the room the first time this happened. “To this day, if you mention it to her, she’ll cry,” she said. “It was traumatic.”

While Kardashian admitted that while she wasn’t a fan of pregnancy, she would have liked to carry her second daughter.

“I hated being pregnant,” she revealed. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”