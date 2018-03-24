Kim Kardashian’s Concealer Line Under Fire for Limited Skin Tone Range

Kim Kardashian’s buzzworthy concealer kits are set to drop in just a few days, but many fans of the makeup mogul plan on boycotting them due to a lack of inclusivity when it comes to skin color.

Last week, Kardashian’s makeup brand KKW Beauty posted a campaign image for its new concealer line, which is set to include 16 different shades.

Although the photo included two models with darker skin, beauty enthusiasts noted that there were far more colors catering to people with lighter skin. Others said that the shades advertised in other posts wouldn’t even be dark enough for some of the models included in the photos.

“Realistically, the model that Kim used would not be able to use the makeup product that she is advertising,” one user wrote.

“[T]hey don’t have a shade nearly close enough to her skin tone,” another echoed. “She’s just using her in her campaign to pretend that she’s diverse but then not actually providing makeup in shades for people like her to wear.”

Amid the controversy, Mouna Fadiga, one of the black models featured in the campaign, commented on the KKW Beauty post saying that her skin tone was in fact covered in the line.

“I can tell you that they did not chose [sic] me only to pretend,” Fadiga wrote, according to Refinery 29. “I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep (sic) it on me and went have dinner with a friend.”

The debate continued on Twitter.

Kardashian herself also made a side comment about the controversy to Allure, saying she made sure that there were women of varying ages, skin types and skin tones to model her new line.

“I wanted to show it’s not always about these young, perfect models that are going to look good no matter what,” she said. “We really had to make sure that the concealer worked on different skin types and ages as well, so it was important to show that in the campaign.”

“I’m always listening, and I always want to know what the fans want for sure,” she continued. “We kind of kept it in the same range as our Contour Sticks — so having a light category, medium, dark and deep dark and then having four shades for each so making sure that there’s a wide variety. For each category, we have two cool options and two warm options.”

