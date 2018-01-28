Kim Kardashian Shows off Toned Body in Calvin Klein Behind the Scenes Photo

The Kardashians sure love their Calvins!

Less than a week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family unveiled their buzzworthy Calvin Klein ad campaign, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sexy behind the scenes shot.

The 37-year-old reality celeb showed off her famous curves in a matching white Calvin Klein bra and panty set in this new shot, accompanying the simple look with long, dark tresses.

The look was part of the E! family’s #MyCalvins campaign, which featured Kim rocking the iconic designer’s wares alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The ad gained a lot of attention when fans noticed that 20-year-old Kylie, rumored to be pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby, was hiding her stomach with a variety of props.

But Kim isn’t hiding anything in her latest snap.

“Bathroom selfie on set [Calvin Klein],” she captioned the photo she shared with her millions of followers on Sunday with the hashtag, “my Calvins.”

Khloé has also shown off her love for the designer in the past, rocking a similar bra set in black while announcing her pregnancy with NBA player Tristan Thompson’s baby in December.

The 33-year-old’s baby bump was fully on display during the announcement, but the photo also featured the Calvin Klein brand name prominently, which had some fans speculating she was paid by the company to include their clothing.

“My greatest dream realized!” the Good American designer wrote alongside the photo. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian