Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘Liar’ in ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian is labeling Caitlyn Jenner as a “liar” in a new clip from the upcoming Season 14 premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The brief clip posted on E! shows Kardashian and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, hanging at Khloe’s house. The three sit at a table as Kardashian, 36, reads a text message with information regarding Jenner’s memoir.

“It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,” Kardashian reads.

“That’s not true. Like, what?” Khloe said.

“Dad so believed in him,” Kardashian continued.

“Like to sell a book, you’re gonna make something up?” Kourtney asked.

Kardashian, who is visibly upset with the 67-year-old former Olympian, then explains how she is disappointed in Jenner’s “shady” behavior.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone, she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad,” Kardashian said.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she continued. “She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Kardashian has also been lashing out about the “liars” in the “fake news.” The wife of Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday to speak out about the rumors circulating in the media surrounding Khloe and Kylie Jenner, who are both reportedly pregnant.

The social media mogul shared a story from Harper’s Bazaar that claimed to know what Kim’s reaction was to Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancy news.

“This sounds like a very fake story,” she tweeted.

“And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone,” Kadashian continued.

The Season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!