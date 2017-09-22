Kim Kardashian Blurs Nipples in Latest Photo, Fans Immediately Fire Back

As you may know, Kim Kardashian is not one to shy away from posing risqué pics online for everyone to see. In fact, it recently took a call from her aunt Shelli to cover up.

My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic. So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old shared a sexy snap in a low-cut mesh top, which would have bared her entire breasts had it not been for an admonishing from family frieind “Aunt Shelli.” Shelli spotted a photo of the reality TV queen in the see-through netted outfit without a bra (therefore exposing her nipples), so she called Kardashian to complain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The end result? Kardashian posted a censored version of the photo on Instagram.

“My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic. So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you!” Kardashian wrote alongside the steamy snap.

The photo brought on an onslaught of opinions in the comment section.

“No reason you should have your nipples out in public,” one person wrote.

“Thank God for those old school ladies with morals and values. Have some decency and class,” another commented.

“Nip city. You are a mother who needs to set an example for your kids,” added another.

Others were offended that the mom of two felt like she needed to cover her nipples at all.

“PSA – it’s 2017!!! if showing your nipples is still frowned upon, we as people need to regroup,” one commenter wrote.

“They are nipples – literally EVERYONE has them! Showing nipples hurts NO ONE!!”

Defending her choice to share nude photos, Kardashian spoke to E! News earlier this month: “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” she said. “But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so … if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!