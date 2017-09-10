Kim Kardashian Bares All in Khaki Jacket

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a khaki suit jacket, and nothing else.

Vivienne Westwood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

In the photo, Kardashian is seen sporting a sleek, khaki colored suit jacket with what appears to be nothing underneath. With no pants visible, the business mogul is showing a fair amount of cleavage that suggests the 36-year-old is going commando.

If she is, Kardashian has no issue with nudity. She recently took time to clear up a few rumors around her doing a nude photo shoot.

In a video shared to her app, Kardashian set the record straight, after speculation began swirling that she was planning to do a nude photo shoot “after wasting away on an extreme diet.”

“This had been my dream, for people to think that I’m so, like, fit. Just because when you work so hard you want people to see a difference. So, didn’t think about it, but, now that you say it I for sure should do a nude photo shoot,” Kardashian told ET Online.

Additionally, Kardashian cleared up the rumors that she and the Kylie Cosmetics owner have a “rivalry” because of an alleged situation where Jenner supposedly demanded a “massive pay raise for KUWTK after a jealous blowout.”

“False. What blowout? And no,” Kardashian stated. “I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”