Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Enjoys Trip to Bookstore With Cousin Dream

Khloe Kardashian and her sweet daughter True are making family memories, and learning a thing or two while they’re at it!

The two shared a trip to the bookstore with Rob Kardashian’s daughter and True’s cousin, Dream. Kardashian shared a few sweet photos of their fun-filled day with fans.

Dream, who’s a few years older than her cousin True, seems to be showing her the ropes in the stuffed animal aisle.

Although Dream may be just under 2-and-a-half years old, it looks like she’s rocking her own cell phone these days. Though it might not be hers because she is young, but she sure looks cool holding it. Maybe even slightly enticing to True as she takes notice.

Although the other photos don’t look like Dream is much of a reader, this one paints a very different story as she shows interest in a few hardbacks.

Kardashian has been spending most of her time when she’s not working with her daughter and she’s not shy about it. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian even take notice these days on how hard it is to carve out time with their younger sis.

It’s been just under a year since she gave birth to her first child and the new mom is admitting that she finally feels like she’s getting her “mojo” back rocking a new short, icy platinum hairdo.

“I’m addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “i love this length!! I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I’m finally feeling like I’m getting my mojo back! Woooo wooo.”

She deserves to treat herself after the drama she’s been dealing with regarding Tristan Thompson — the father of her child. The two have been on thin ice since Thompson cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. She found out just days before their daughters birth in April 2018.

At the time, she was in Cleveland to cater to the NBA player’s schedule, but has since relocated with True to Los Angeles. Since the scandal, the reality star hasn’t said much about her relationship with Thompson. Instead, she’s been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram story, allowing her followers to guess how she feels on the subject matter.

“Khloe and True are happy in Los Angeles,” a source said. “They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is. She very much acts like a single mom.”

“Her whole life is True,” the source added. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She like that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

Kardashian did spend holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Eve with Thompson, but for the most part stays on the west coast.

Photo credit: Getty Images