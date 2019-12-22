Khloe Kardashian’s Photos With Daughter True Sparks Comment From Ex Tristan Thompson, and Fans Have Thoughts

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson is not giving up on getting back with the reality star just yet! The Cleveland Cavaliers player might be feeling sentimental due in part to the season, but it’s his latest comment shared to the Good American designer’s social media on Dec. 18 that has fans up in arms. In response to a set of photos shared to Kardashian’s Instagram of the single mother with her daughter, True of whom she shares with Thompson, the NBA star took to the comments section to reply simply, “Family” alongside two heart emojis.

Naturally, fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were taken aback by the response, considering Thompson had been caught cheating on her for a second time earlier this year with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods and is no longer in a relationship with Kardashian.

“you aren’t family,” one fan wrote. “You are just the baby’s Dad.”

“Family you broke previously,” another echoed.

“if you loved her for real you would of never put yourself in a situation where she was going to get hurt,” another fan criticized.

“He has ONLY True, let’s be factual here,” added another.

“Wow. Family. Really? After you hurt her over and over?” added another fan. “That’s not what a real man do (sic). You should be shamed of yourself to say family. Leave her alone.”

While many criticized the Canadian for his cheating ways, other fans of Kardashian were hoping the former flames would work things out and get back together, sending their hopes and wishes for 2020.

“Keep trying. Don’t give up on a good woman,” one fan wrote, while a second echoed the sentiment by encouraging Thompson to, “Never give up on it.”

While the 28-year-old has been seemingly commenting on many of Kardashian’s posts as of lately, it is hard for many to get over the cheating bombshells from Thompson — not once, but several times. The first report surfacing when Thompson stepped out on his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig with whom he shares son Prince; and the second being just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Shortly after, video surfaced of Thompson hooking up with two women inside a night club. The 35-year-old E! star at the time defended Thompson, alleging he had learned from his mistakes.

Unfortunately, it was this past February where his disposition positioned him into a situation with Woods, who would later clarify in a bombshell interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Talk Table with Jada Pinkett Smith that she and a group of friends spent the night at Thompson’s home and that the basketball player planted a kiss on the model.

While Kardashian and Thompson are now broken up and putting their relationship behind them, in an episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks! on May 16, Kardashian revealed an update on how she’s coping with the heartbreak, admitting that it “f—ing sucks” because there are still emotions in that relationship.

During the Dec. 1 episode of their E! reality show, Kardashian engaged in a live-tweeting session with fans, replying to one who remarked, “I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloe were so cute together!” The tweet caught the attention of the Revenge Body star, wholeheartedly agreed with the fan’s sentiment: “Same babe. Same [laughing out loud].”

She later added via tweets that the former couple is actually in a good space as they’re excelling in co-parenting daughter True. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters,” she said.

