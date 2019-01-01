Khloe Kardashian Smooches Tristan Thompson on New Year’s Eve

Khloe Kardashian ended 2018 on a high note after a year filled with ups and downs.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau Tristan Thompson shared a sweet New Year’s Eve kiss as they rang in 2019. The couple went to the Rumor Bar & Lounge in Cleveland, Ohio, where they danced away the night and shared their fun moments on social media.

The 34-year-old Good American designer donned a silver-and-black dress while she hosted the party with her boyfriend, who appeared in Kardashian’s first Instagram Story to wish everyone a happy new year.

“God bless everybody,” Thompson said. “Be safe. Don’t drink anddrive.”

In another Instagram post, Kardashian showed off an ice sculpture dedicated to the couple that read, “Koko & TT 2019.” She kept the moment rolling as she shared a kiss with Thompson after they counted down to midnight.

Happy new year 🌺 A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:58pm PST

The evening with Thompson comes after a rocky year that found the couple giving birth to daughter True while Thompson was embroiled in a whirlwind cheating scandal, which Kardashian alluded to in an earlier Instagram post that detailed the rollercoaster 2018 was for her.

“2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” Kardashian said alongside the post. “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being in a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she wrote. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing — my greatest gift!!!” she explained. “There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!”

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!” Kardashian added.