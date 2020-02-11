Khloe Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney ‘Ruined’ Her Oscars Night

Drama appears to be brewing between Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. After the two attended a star-studded Oscars after party with little sister Kylie Jenner Sunday, Khloé took to Twitter to put big sis on blast, accusing her of ruining their night together.

Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 11, 2020

Khloé didn’t give any details as to why she felt the night was ruined, and both Kourtney and Jenner have remained quiet on the matter, which left the Good American founder’s followers asking for the tea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tell us sis, we are all family here,” one replied to her message, with another writing, “You can’t tweet this without details, that’s not how it works! what happened????”

Another noted that as of of late, they felt like it was “always Kourt” causing drama for the sisters, which certainly has been true on screen. In Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney clashed with her family over her desire to maintain a more private personal life while filming the show.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” she said during the finale. “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In a recent interview Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio podcast All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian teased she “might need an attorney” when the first episode of the new season airs, as her fight with Kourtney gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

In November, Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight she would be filming less with the show in the new season.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained at the time, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, Getty