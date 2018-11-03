Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Still ‘Hurt and Angry’ Over Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloé Kardashian continues to recover from the aftermath of baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

The couple, who have been the subject of new split rumors after Kardashian posted a series of cryptic tweets, were all smiles while they celebrated Halloween with baby True. Sources, however, are saying that the couple is not yet out of the woods.

An insider told PEOPLE that the Good American designer is having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of anger” seven months after video showing Thompson getting close to another woman surfaced, just days before she gave birth.

Kardashian delayed her move back to Cleveland with Thompson to spend more time in Los Angeles with her family. However, the rumors that the couple was on the rocks again were put to rest after the reality star was photographed supporting her beau at his home game at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Thompson also shared a photo of his family dressed up on Halloween.

“Khloé wants so badly for True to have a happy family,” the source told the outlet. “She wants to do what’s best for her daughter, and to her that means being with Tristan.”

Coincidentally, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to air an episode regarding the controversial chapter in Khloé’s life, with a sneak peek released earlier this week showing the moment the Kardashians find out about the cheating allegations.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloé’s shoes. Just how, like, reckless it all seems,” Kourtney Kardashian tells the camera in the preview. “This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

In the clip, Kim reveals that it was Kylie who sent her pregnant sister the article detailing the controversy.

Speaking to the camera, Kylie explained her motivations for sending Khloé the information, sharing that she wanted her sister to hear the news from her family first.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé ’cause we knew she was days away from giving birth. We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do,” she said. “So I’m the one that told Khloé. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear it from one of us versus on the internet.”

Since the scandal broke, Khloé has been criticized for staying with Thompson.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!