Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s Dinner Party Decor Convinces Fans She’s Having a Girl

Fans are convinced that Khloe Kardashian dropped the biggest hint yet that she is expecting a baby girl.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister threw a dinner party for her family on Tuesday night, opting for pink as the color scheme of the event.

The Good American designer posted a video on Snapchat ahead of the event to inform fans that the family dinner party was a “weekly” occurrence with the KarJenners. She also told followers that the party was “not my baby shower.”

Still, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the theme hinted at the gender of her baby on the way. Kardashian is due with her first child in April, but she and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson are keeping the major detail under wraps until it airs on an upcoming KUWTK episode.

“@KhloeKardashian had a weekly dinner party at her house with a lot of pink decor on her table and her nails are a baby pink.. hmm my FBI skills are telling me that’s a hint that’s she’s having a girl… and she just shared with her fam,” a sleuthing fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added, “Khloe Kardashian is deffo havin a girl after she posted a pic with PINK nails now she’s got PINK roses on her Snapchat story…”

“@KhloeKardashian so Khlo r u having a girl? & your baby shower is going on right now? I spy pink nails and all pink party the Kardashians are at,” another fan anxiously tweeted.

Others pointed out that Kardashian’s colors could have been chosen in celebration of the birth of her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, who was born on February 1.

Kardashian took to Instagram earlier in the week to share her congratulations for Jenner, sharing a candid photo of the sisters sporting their baby bumps.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama [hearts emoji] love big mama,” Kardashian wrote following the birth announcement.

Kardashian’s little one will mark the third KarJenner baby born in 2018; Jenner gave birth to Stormi earlier this month and Kim Kardashian welcomed baby girl Chicago West in January via surrogate.