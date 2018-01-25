Khloe Kardashian Misses Her ‘Bodysuit’ Figure While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian still has five months left to go in her pregnancy, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is already missing her slimmer figure.

Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday night of her posing in a body suit and heels for the Good American fashion brand.

“[Good American] BODYSUIT body, I miss you,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian is currently in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, with the two announcing this past December they were expecting their first child together.

The Revenge Body host admitted she’s been Googling herself lately to remind herself of her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am Googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she said in a tweet. “Holy cow.”

She wrote a length post on Wednesday describing how she’s been fighting cravings.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she explained. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

Kardashian also said that even with her pregnancy, she’s still going to the gym regularly.

“Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she said. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy!”

Kardashian’s revelation to her family of her pregnancy didn’t come until mid-January, meaning she was able to hid her baby bump for nearly half of her pregnancy.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s—ton of courage, but it worked!”