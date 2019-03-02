Khloe Kardashian Officially Unfollows Tristan Thompson on Social Media After Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’

Khloé Kardashian is ready to move on from the Tristan Thompson scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially unfollowed her ex-boyfriend on social media following the aftermath of Jordyn Woods‘ infamous Red Table Talk interview on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As first reported by Us Weekly, Kardashian no longer follows Thompson on Instagram. However, he continued to allow his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, True, as of Saturday.

Kardashian’s move is a clear sign she is ready to close the chapter on the NBA star following Woods breaking her silence on what happened the night Thompson kissed her, leading to Kardashian’s break from her baby daddy.

In the interview, Kylie Jenner’s best friend admitted that the athlete kissed as she was leaving a Los Angeles house party, claiming: “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me… It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue… no making out.”

Woods also denied having sex with Thompson and denied rumors that the pair were seen getting cozy that night.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith.

She also claimed she had apologized to Kardashian for the drama, though the Revenge Body host claimed on social media Woods has not offered an apology to her personally.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text,” Woods added. “And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods] ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted on Friday in response to the interview. “[By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

After receiving some backlash for her comments, Kardashian returned to Twitter Saturday to clarify she blames Thompson for the scandal and announce plans to focus on daughter, True Thompson.

“This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Kardashian started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she concluded.