Khloe Kardashian Posts Instagram Photo at ‘Officially Six Months’

Khloé Kardashian is officially six months pregnant!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared the pregnancy milestone with her millions of followers Tuesday in an Instagram shot of her growing baby bump.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

In the photo, Kardashian rocks black cocktail dress with midsection ruching while a fur coat hangs off her elbows. Her well-manicured hands rest casually on her sizable bump, while she looks away from the camera in front of a neutral background.

“Officially 6 months,” she captioned the photo, offsetting it with hearts.

News of Kardashian’s pregnancy broke months ago, but the Revenge Body star only confirmed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson on Dec. 20. Then, she shared a black and white photo of her bare baby bump, gushing over her growing family in the caption.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

The two have a lot to look forward to in 2018, which Kardashian opened up about in a New Year post.

“I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!!” she wrote. “Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I’m thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I’m trusting the magic of NEW this 2018! Reflection is a beautiful thing but don’t dwell on your past too deeply. Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!”