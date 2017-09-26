Khloe Kardashian Previously Revealed She Was Going off Birth Control on ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. News broke of the TV personality’s pregnancy on Tuesday.

Kardashian and her NBA player boyfriend have been dating since September 2016 and seemed to be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Kardashian and her sister Kim went to see a doctor to talk about surrogacy options for the mother of two, PEOPLE reports. While there, Kardashian revealed that she may not be ready to have kids just yet, but was willing to talk to a fertility doctor.

She received an ultrasound, which showed that she has few follicles than a normal 32-year-old should have.

“Shut the f— up,” Kardashian said. “This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?”

“You may consider getting them in the freezer while they’re young,” fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang told her while also explaining that she needs to stop taking her birth control pills.

After she stopped taking the pills, Kardashian returned to the doctor to have a follow-up ultrasound to see if anything changed.

“Your uterus looks very normal,” Dr. Andy Huang told her, adding that she has multiple follicles and a viable egg.

When she received the good news, she immediately called her boyfriend.

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” she said. “Now I have so many other things to think about. Do I wanna have my own baby now? I don’t know. I’m at a crossroads.”

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Kardashian continued. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”