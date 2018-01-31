Khloe Kardashian Mourns Loss of Her Dog: ‘She Was My First Child’

Khloé Kardashian is mourning the loss of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians favorite, her dog Gabbana, who passed away late Monday night.

The E! reality celeb, who is currently seven months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child, revealed to fans on Instagram Tuesday that her pup of 14 years passed away during the night.

“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away,” she shared alongside photos of her and the black Lab. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend.”

The 33-year-old added that the pup, who was her family dog growing up, was “incredible.”

“She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times,” the Good American designer continued. “The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over [losing] a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful.”

She closed off with a sweet farewell to her constant companion. “I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

In 2016, Kardashian explained on her website that she had decided to re-home the then-11-year-old pooch after her mother Kris Jenner and ex-stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, who was then going by the first name Bruce, were splitting up.

“When my mom and Bruce separated, I was immediately like, ‘Let me take Gabbana!’ She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have a fun home again!!!” she explained.

Kardashian made sure to give the Lab the best life she could, writing, “She’ll spend all day playing Frisbee and swimming in the pool, and can even dive up to 15 feet!!!…She is so well-trained and super smart, and she loooves Pup-Peroni, haha.”

After an outpouring of support from fans, Kardashian then took to Twitter to thank them for their support in this tough time.

Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana! It’s been such a sad night and an even sadder day. Thank you for the love 🐾💜💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

