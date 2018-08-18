Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in Candid Photo With ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Creator

Khloé Kardashian enjoyed some fun in Mexico with old friends recently, but fans of the reality star were shocked to see her looking quite different on Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Fancis’ Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed with Francis while on her recent Mexican vacation with Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, and while she looked as beautiful as ever, it was a reality check to how different the reality stars look on their own social media.

Francis’ photo had some harsh lighting but the unedited image got fans of the new mom shouting on the comments section, InTouch reports.

“[Khloé’s] not going to like this unedited picture!” commented one user.

“Jesus, throw a filter on that for your homie. I’d be pissed,” added another.

Many commenters still complimented her appearance, knowing everyone gets tagged on unflattering photos every once in a while.

“Edit or not she’s still beautiful. This world needs to learn to be positive and not so negative all the time. [Khloé], you’re beautiful momma — with or without [a] filter,” one fan chimed in.

“You know what? I like the unfiltered Koko,” added another.

Kardashian and Jenner were photographed having some downtime at the beach along with their beaus.

The group was also joined by a few friends on their trip, and E! News shares that the party “arrived on a private jet early Sunday morning and they’ve had a fun few days of pool and beach time at Joe Francis’ house in Punta Mita.”

Kardashian and Thompson also ventured into the ocean at one point, allowing them to “talk on the beach where they both sat in the sand and let the water come up and get them wet.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson “looked to be very much in love and letting loose” during the getaway, while a witness told E! News that the pair “are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time.”

An insider said that Thompson had “a big smile on his face and was giggling,” adding “He was complimenting [Kardashian] the entire time and telling her how great she looks.”

The couple’s relationship was called into question after Kylie’s party, which featured colored cups for guests to display their relationship status. Pink meant “Taken,” yellow meant “Single [as f—],” and green stood for “It’s complicated” — so naturally, fans had questions when Kardashian was spotted with a green cup in her hand during the bash.

The new mom used Instagram after the fact to clarify the situation, jumping into the comments section of a Kylie fan account.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it,” she wrote. “End of story. Not that deep [laughing out loud]. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”