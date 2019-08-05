Khloe Kardashian’s Heartbroken Reaction to El Paso, Dayton Mass Shootings Has Fans Asking Her to Help

Khloé Kardashian’s response to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 29 people dead within a 24 hours span had fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asking her to use her family’s power to advocate for change at a high level.

After Kardashian shared a tweet showing the shocking disparity in the number of mass shootings in the U.S. this year compared to other countries alongside a number of broken heart emojis, one follower responded, “your family has a lot of power. DO SOMETHING USEFUL WITH IT.”

your family has a lot of power. DO SOMETHING USEFUL WITH IT — KAYLEE LOVES LOVELY (@raddudes_) August 5, 2019

Others called for everyone to take action, calling out people offering up only “thoughts and prayers” when such shootings occur, while still others mourned the loss of life and sense of safety in the U.S. amid the mass shooting crisis.

“Thoughts and prayers” have been going on for a while now and haven’t seemed to accomplish anything. Action needs to be taken — Alex (@alex_eazyboy) August 5, 2019

This breaks my soul. Please stay safe! I pray for you and Baby True all day. I love you 💗 — Kenzie (@kenzkardash) August 5, 2019

So heartbreaking! We are letting this become the normal! We have to do something to change it! — Kristie Dutko (@ktko101) August 5, 2019

When is enough really going to be ENOUGH? Heartbreaking indeed. — kathy chatterton (@realchattykathy) August 5, 2019

The E! reality show family isn’t a stranger to lobbying for political change. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have worked hand-in-hand with President Donald Trump on prison reform, successfully securing freedom for Alice Marie Johnson. Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, took to Capitol Hill to lobby for cosmetics reform last year, calling for products to be safer for humans and the environment.

The Revenge Body star has yet to comment on her intentions, but people wanting to help in the meantime can donate the El Paso Community Foundation created El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund or the American Red Cross. For information on contacting your elected officials, click here.

