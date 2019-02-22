Khloe Kardashian Heads to Palm Springs With Sisters Kim and Kourtney Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is spending some time away from Los Angeles with her loved ones after the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Good American founder reportedly joined sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq for a girls trip out of town and headed to Palm Springs.

“The overnight girls trip that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Malika just went on was in Palm Springs,” a source told Us Weekly Friday, revealing the group headed to the desert city that’s three hours east from the Kardashian family’s home base in Calabasas, California.

The source added that the ladies “stayed in Kris Jenner’s house there.”

Jenner made headlines back in September 2018 when she spent $12 million for an ultra-modern, 11,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Springs. Kourtney took to Instagram Stories Friday morning to share some snaps from the fancy digs.

The girls trip came days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson officially called it quits after the basketball player was caught making out with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — while at a Los Angeles house party.

As the group drove to the desert, Kim and Haqq made headlines when they appeared on an Instagram Stories clip singing Nivea’s song, “Don’t Mess With My Man.”

“Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man,” Haqq sang with a smile as she pointed to the camera in the video.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly confronted Thompson him about hooking up with Woods, and broke up with him after he admitted to what had happened.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” another source told the outlet on Thursday. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

Following the backlash, Woods — who has been living at Kylie’s home for some time and was a close friend of the family — is allegedly “devastated” after being cut off from the family.

A source close to the model told the publication she is “living in hell right now.”

“She feels terrible and her world has been rocked… All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives,” the source added.

Kardashian recently unfollowed Woods on Instagram, while she continues following Thompson. Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed both the basketball player and the model after the scandal.