Khloe Kardashian Fans Think She’s Expecting Boy Due to Latest Outfit

Many Kardashian fans think that Khloe Kardashian‘s upcoming baby will be a boy after the reality star stepped out in Japan on Friday while wearing baby blue from head to toe.

Kardashian is on a girls’ trip to Japan with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, for one last vacation before she is plunged head first into motherhood. She’s been strategically secretive about her pregnancy, withholding the announcement until the last second and keeping things more or less to herself. She hasn’t even announced the baby’s gender yet, though she’s eight months along now.

Man fans took her outfit in Kyoto on Friday as a hint. They saw the baby blue dress with matching sneakers and nail polish and assumed that she was sending a secret code. They said as much in the comment section.

“Have I missed an announcement or is this her way of saying she’s having a boy?” wondered a follower. Another wrote “does this mean it’s a boy!!!!!”

“Boy right??” commented one user, along with four blue heart emojis that nearly matched the shade of Kardashian’s dress.

Kardashian hasn’t offered any clarity on the subject. She has remained purposefully cryptic with all of pregnancy news, sharing only bits and pieces. Most of her revelations come in confessional posts on her website, which is restricted to subscribers, though she has let a few things slip here and there.

In the beginning of January, Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. At that point, her pregnancy had only been confirmed for about two weeks, and fans were dying for some news. She confirmed that she will give birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. She said that her sisters and her mother will be there as well.

As far as the in-depth look at the pregnancy process which fans crave, Kardashian promised it would come in a couple of months on th family’s reality show.

“It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about because everyone — they get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing,” Kardashian said at the time.

“It’s really kind of great to have that,” Kimmel mused. “Most people set up their phone and tape it, but you had, like, a full crew.”

Still, for fans who can’t wait for E! to edit and air the footage, there’s always guess work in the comment section of Kardashian’s Instagram.