Khloe Kardashian Claims Former Friend Robbed Her

Khloe Kardashian believes that one of her former friends robbed her of an amount worth a small fortune.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is contemplating taking her ex-friend to court for charging tens of thousands of dollars worth in designer clothes on Khloe’s credit card.

The 32-year-old Revenge Body host also is under the impression that multiple high-end fashion designers frequently sent her a number of expensive items that her friend never gave to her.

Khloe posted two tweets over the weekend that hinted at the sticky situation.

“What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?” one tweet read. She also posted the question, “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?”

Khloe Kardashian has yet to take the issue to the authorities or file a lawsuit, but the insider close to the reality star say that she is mulling over the idea after talking with her lawyers.

Not only has Khloe been dealing with issues with her friends, but also she has been dealing with internal family problems with Caitlyn Jenner. According to the 69-year-old former Olympian, she has not talked to Khloe in months.

“[Khloe] doesn’t want to talk to me,” the former reality star said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview. “That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloé, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé when she was five years old.”

In the most recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous family has been dealing with the fallout from Caitlyn’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. During a candid sit-down conversation with Caitlyn, Khloe opened up about why she believes that the two of them have grown apart.

“I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong, ’cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong,” Kardashian said. “This family, we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next, and for me, at the time, I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

