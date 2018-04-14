Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Flood Tristan Thompson’s Instagram Account With Negative Comments

Despite numerous reports and rumors, Khloe Kardashian has yet to publicly address the ongoing cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and her fans have not shown such restraint.

Supporters of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality have taken to Instagram in the days since the story broke and flooded Thompson’s latest post from April 10 with comments attacking the NBA star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, the post has 261,000 comments as of Saturday afternoon. Many of them start with the phrase “I hope” then end with something horrible the commenters wish would happen to Thompson.

Some of the numerous insults include, “I hope every time you go to eat cereal you run out of milk,” “I hope Netflix never loads for you,” “I hope Kanye interrupts your acceptance speech,” “I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange,” “I hope Chipotle charges you two times extra for guacamole,” “I hope every time you type on your phone you accidentally press the mic button instead of the space bar,” “I hope there’s a slow car in front of you wherever you go,” “I hope all your Christmas gifts are socks,” or “I hope you step on a LEGO.”

Thompson hasn’t responded to the comments, nor has he decided to disable the comments for the post.

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning at a hospital outside of Cleveland. Despite her sister Kim Kardashian feeling “sick” about it, Thompson was still allowed to be in the delivery room alongside her, Kourtney Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner.

The family is reportedly already plotting revenge against Thompson by having him “fired” from KUWTK.

“Kris is plotting revenge, and it is not going to be pretty,” a source close to Jenner told Radar Online Friday. “She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”

However, reports of Kardashian already forgiving Thompson for his transgressions have come out.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”