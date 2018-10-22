Khloe Kardashian Is All Smiles in New Photo With Daughter True and Mom Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian is giving her mom Kris Jenner major props now that she has a daughter of her own!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, shared a sweet gallery of photos showing herself, Jenner and daughter True Thompson sitting on a picnic blanket enjoying what appears to be a multicolor sprinkle cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian looks casual and cute in a light blue track suit, while Jenner is clad in a patterned sweater and collared shirt. True, meanwhile, looks content with her grandma in a blue tutu and matching unicorn horn

“This is a ‘Just Because’ post,” Kardashian captioned the photos. “Thank you does not begin to describe the amount of respect, appreciation and LOVE that I have for you, but I do need you to know that you are my hero.”

She continued with a joke about sister Kourtney Kardashian’s criticism of their mom and family on this ongoing season of the E! reality show.

“I hope to live up to the mom you have been to us. (Regardless of what Kourt thinks [just kidding, laughing out loud]),” she continued. “Seriously, how did WE get so lucky to have you? WE have the cheat codes to mommy-hood. Thank you for being selfless. You continuously put us before yourself and you never think twice about it. (Except when it comes to paid Instagram posts but I ain’t mad at you for gettin that money honey).”

In conclusion, she wrote, “Thank you for being one of my very best friends, but most of all, thank you for being my mommy. If I could, I would choose you a million times!!”

Kardashian has become especially close with her mom since having daughter True alongside beau Tristan Thompson six months ago. News broke just before the Good American designer was going to give birth that Thompson had been caught cheating on her with a number of other women, an accusation that reared its head again recently.

Since the second round of infidelity allegations, Kardashian reportedly postponed her move back to Cleveland to be with Thompson, and has been posting a number of cryptic quotes.

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness,” she shared on Instagram Story in early October. “Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.”

We hope some time with mom helps Kardashian with that happiness!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!