Khloe Kardashian Admits to Surviving ‘Hell’ in Instagram Post Day Before True’s Birthday

Khloé Kardashian is looking back on her bumpy year ahead of daughter True Thompson‘s first birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star famously gave birth to her first daughter with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson just a few days after news broke he was caught cheating on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy.

Kardashian seemed to reference the tumultuous year, which also included another scandal involving sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, by posting a quote by Nikita Gill on her Instagram Story.

“If you want to know what it’s like to survive hell and still come our shining brighter than the sun, just look into the eyes of a woman who has survived intense damage and refused to allow it to destroy her softness,” the message, posted to her account Thursday, read.

The new message comes a day after the Good American founder admitted she is having a hard time dealing with baby True growing up so fast.

“Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is,” she tweeted Wednesday, as first reported by Us Weekly. “I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment bring me the tissue.”

Kardashian gave her basketball player boyfriend another chance after True’s birth in order to keep the family together for her daughter. However, she ended the two-year relationship in February after he was caught kissing Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

Shortly after the scandal news broke, Woods admitted to Thompson kissing her, though thing did not get as heated as tabloids made it seem.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing,” she said during an appearance on Red Table Talk. “No tongue… no making out.”

After the scandal, sources said that Khloé has no intention to ever get back together with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

“Khloé is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True!” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloé loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloé is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.”

However, Kardashian does not plan on being single forever.

“Khloé is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future,” the source added.