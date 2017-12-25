Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Many Months She’s Been Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian just answered the question fans have been waiting for as a perfect Christmas present! She shared with fans on Twitter that she is six months along.

It is the first time since rumors of her pregnancy broke that her followers have had a concrete time line.

I'll be 6 months next week

Immediately, her fans responded with reaction gifs and encouragement.

That's so soon and I'm not mentally ready!

Now that they know how far along Kardashian is, they are speculating about her due date and dreaming of a May baby.

Too adorable!! She must be due around May then as I'm 7 months next week and I'm April. Wonder if she's going to find out pink or blue.

Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, just confirmed their pregnancy last week.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”