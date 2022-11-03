Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Despite Misconduct Accusations

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey is set to receive a lifetime achievement award, despite the many misconduct accusations he faces. According to Deadline, Italy's National Museum of Cinema in Turin is bestowing the award on Spacey. The institution will also host a masterclass that Spacey will participate in along with director Domenico De Gaetano.

"We are honoured that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum for this welcome and long-awaited return," said Enzo Ghigo, President of the National Museum of Cinema. "It is a privilege to host the Masterclass of one of the greatest cinema and theatre actors of our times." The event will take place on Jan. 12, 2023, with Spacey also introducing a screening of one of his films. The award presentation ceremony will follow the discussion and movie screening portions of the event.

Spacey has not spent much time in the public eye lately, after facing a multitude of sexual assault and misconduct accusations over the past few years. Recently, Spacey landed a courtroom win in a case brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey assaulted him a party in the 1980s when Rapp was a teenager. The jury deliberated for one hour, following over a week of testimony, and returned a vote finding Spacey not liable for damages.

The former House of Cards actor is not through with court cases just yet, however. In July, Spacey formally entered a plea to the sexual assault charges he's facing in a London court. According to PEOPLE, the actor appeared in person and pleaded "not guilty" to multiple charges. A trial is set to begin June 6, 2023.

In late May, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that the former House of Cards star has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse against three different men. On Thursday, Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, issued a statement on the charges, explaining, "The CPS has [authorized] criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men." Ainslie continued, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

The statement concluded, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." According to the BBC, the Met Police received a series of complaints dated between 2005 and 2013. After an investigation, authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to charge the actor. Three of the complaints are related to alleged sexual abuse incidents in London, and one complaint is said to be related to an incident, or incidents, in Gloucestershire.