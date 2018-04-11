Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Under Review

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly taking a look at a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey, more than five months after he was first accused of misconduct publicly.

The case in question was presented to the D.A. by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last Thursday, according to a report by CBS News. Few details were released about the case, though it is still unclear to which of Spacey’s accusers it concerns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former House of Cards star has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by more than a dozen men. It began on Oct. 29, when Anthony Rapp described an alleged assault in an interview with Buzzfeed.

Rapp claimed that he had gone to a party in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986, when he was a teenager. He said that he and Spacey had spent most of the evening in a bedroom, watching TV. As the night progressed, he realized he was alone with the movie star.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said.

However, at that point Rapp said that Spacey lifted him up, “like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp continued.

“He was trying to seduce me,” the actor said.

Rapp said that a lawyer had advised him not to pursue the incident, and he had kept silent about it. However, he said that it haunts him to this day.

“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen,” he said. “And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.”

Rapp was encouraged to come forward in the first big wave of the Me Too Movement, along with countless other victims. Soon, more and more figures from Spacey’s long and storied career began sharing similar experiences.

Spacey is one of the few powerful men in the entertainment industry who has been accused of serial predation against men. The #MeToo Movement was seen predominately as a liberating push for women, however, a few men like Rapp and Terry Crews made waves as well.

Spacey faced even harsher criticism when his apology for the alleged assault as an opportunity to come out as bisexual for the first time.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” the actor continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” he wrote. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”